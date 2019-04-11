Will Namik Paul be the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

TV actor Namik Paul, who was earlier seen in shows like Ek Deewana Tha and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, has bagged one of the lead roles in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While the actor has opened up about being a part of the show, he has refused to spill the beans on his character.The actor's entry is expected to bring major twists and turns in the show. It is also rumoured that Namik will play the character of Mr. Bajaj (played by Ronit Roy in the original show).Talking about choosing the show, the actor told an entertainment website, "I honestly don't know what I can tell or not tell. Also, I will be ready to talk only when I start my shoot. So as of now, my answer is wait and watch."Namik, who has previously acted in Ek Deewana Tha, also revealed that he wanted to do something different from the supernatural genre. He said, "I was working on myself, and was looking at picking up a role that I have not done till now. Since I have already done a supernatural show with Ek Deewana Tha, I did not want to take up another show of the same genre. The trend of supernaturals hasbeen going on for some time now. However, I was quite certain that I did not want to repeat myself, or immediately follow it up with the horror or supernatural genre. In simple words, I did not want to be typecast."Opening up about choosing a romantic serial like Kasautii, Namik said, "I wanted to take up something based on human relations. Such shows are more relatable. When you do something supernatural or even mythological, the VFX is the talking point and the larger than life scale becomes the selling point. I wanted to do something where the story and characters are the selling point. That was what I was hoping to get. And thankfully I have got one with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.”The show, which has gained the highest TRP in second week of April, also stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Pooja Banerjee.