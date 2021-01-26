Will Natasha Dalal be Okay with Varun Dhawan Acting with Other Heroines, Asks Shraddha Srinath

Wedding wishes are in order for newly-weds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal as the couple tied the knot on Sunday. Their friends from the industry have been showering the couple with love and best wishes for a new beginning. A congratulatory message was also shared by actress Shraddha Srinath, who was last seen opposite R Madhavan in the recently released film Mara.

In her witty and sarcastic post, Shraddha took a dig at misogyny saying Varun's acting career will be limited as his wife and family members won't be comfortable with him acting with other heroines. "Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun,” she wrote.

Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday in Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House. He had also shared wedding pictures on social media on Sunday, which have gone viral. He had captioned the post, "Life long love just became official".

While the wedding was a private affair with family and close friends. While it was an intimate affair, select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do. The newlywed had also sent out laddoos for the media waiting to click them outside the venue.

It is reported that the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai on February 2 for members of the film fraternity.