Will Netflix’s Sacred Games Win the Best Drama Honour at iReel Awards 2018?

After the unambiguous success of the first edition of Reel Movie awards in which the independent and new-age cinema were honoured, News18 is all set to applaud the individuals who have brought a revolutionary change with their fresh and original content in the online space in India.The nominees for the iReel Awards, which are set to take place on September 6, 2018, have already been announced, with Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games leading the nomination chart with five nods, including Best Drama and Best Ensemble Cast.While The Test Case, Bose: Dead/Alive, Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek have followed with four nominations each.Sacred Games, which premiered last month, has drawn immense appreciation, thanks to impressive performances from its cast, especially Nawazuddin Siddiqui whose intense portrayal of a notorious mobster Ganesh Gaitonde has won accolades.The eight-episode series is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name and takes a closer look at the crime-ridden Bombay of the 1990s.Sacred Games has also fared well in the acting categories, with nominations for Jitendra Joshi alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s best actor nod.However, considering the mega success of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bose: Dead/Alive and Nimrat Kaur’s The Test Case, it will certainly not be an easy race.While Bose: Dead/Alive chronicles the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and the mystery surrounding his death, The Test Case is a fictionalised account of the first woman to be inducted into the armed forces.