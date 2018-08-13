English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Will Netflix’s Sacred Games Win the Best Drama Honour at iReel Awards 2018?
The nominees for the iReel Awards, which are set to take place on September 6, 2018, have already been announced, with Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games leading the nomination chart with five nods, including Best Drama and Best Ensemble Cast.
A still from the trailer of Sacred Games. (Courtesy: YouTube)
Loading...
After the unambiguous success of the first edition of Reel Movie awards in which the independent and new-age cinema were honoured, News18 is all set to applaud the individuals who have brought a revolutionary change with their fresh and original content in the online space in India.
The nominees for the iReel Awards, which are set to take place on September 6, 2018, have already been announced, with Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games leading the nomination chart with five nods, including Best Drama and Best Ensemble Cast.
While The Test Case, Bose: Dead/Alive, Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek have followed with four nominations each.
Sacred Games, which premiered last month, has drawn immense appreciation, thanks to impressive performances from its cast, especially Nawazuddin Siddiqui whose intense portrayal of a notorious mobster Ganesh Gaitonde has won accolades.
The eight-episode series is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name and takes a closer look at the crime-ridden Bombay of the 1990s.
Sacred Games has also fared well in the acting categories, with nominations for Jitendra Joshi alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s best actor nod.
However, considering the mega success of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bose: Dead/Alive and Nimrat Kaur’s The Test Case, it will certainly not be an easy race.
While Bose: Dead/Alive chronicles the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and the mystery surrounding his death, The Test Case is a fictionalised account of the first woman to be inducted into the armed forces.
Also Watch
The nominees for the iReel Awards, which are set to take place on September 6, 2018, have already been announced, with Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games leading the nomination chart with five nods, including Best Drama and Best Ensemble Cast.
While The Test Case, Bose: Dead/Alive, Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek have followed with four nominations each.
Sacred Games, which premiered last month, has drawn immense appreciation, thanks to impressive performances from its cast, especially Nawazuddin Siddiqui whose intense portrayal of a notorious mobster Ganesh Gaitonde has won accolades.
The eight-episode series is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name and takes a closer look at the crime-ridden Bombay of the 1990s.
Sacred Games has also fared well in the acting categories, with nominations for Jitendra Joshi alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s best actor nod.
However, considering the mega success of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bose: Dead/Alive and Nimrat Kaur’s The Test Case, it will certainly not be an easy race.
While Bose: Dead/Alive chronicles the life of Subhas Chandra Bose and the mystery surrounding his death, The Test Case is a fictionalised account of the first woman to be inducted into the armed forces.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- British Tourist Fined Rs 30 Lakh for Overspeeding by Dubai Police is Unemployed and Disabled
- Fortnite Bypassing Play Store Could Cost Google More Than $50 Million This year
- Sachin Tendulkar's Rare BMW X5M SUV Up for Sale Again
- NASA Blasts Off Historic Parker Solar Probe for Closest Encounter With the Sun Yet
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...