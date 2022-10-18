Will Nikhil Rajeshirke Return as Wild Card Entrant in Bigg Boss Marathi 4?

The Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 contestants have pulled up their socks, especially after the eviction of Nikhil Rajeshirke. Everyone is ready with the strategies for the tasks and forming the group. Participants, who were on the back foot, are gaining trust and forming alliances to win the trophy. The competition in the show has moved to another level.

But it seems Nikhil’s journey is still not over. In an interview with News18, Nikhil Rajeshirke said, “Don’t forget to vote for me if I enter the Bigg Boss house again. Because my game is still on. Even though I’m evicted from Bigg Boss, I’m still in the competition. Bigg Boss is on till January. I can surprise you by appearing in the Bigg Boss house till then”.

He further said if he gets the opportunity to enter the house as a wild card entry, he will surely accept it. Nikhil has shown confidence that if he participates, he will be the first wild card entrant to win the Bigg Boss Marathi. Nikhil’s journey in Bigg Boss has been full of ups and downs.

In his last episode, Mahesh Manjrekar slammed Nikhil. The Wanted actor asked him to select the good and bad performers. Nikhil placed all the contestants in the list of good performers.

Mahesh lashed out at Nikhil and said, “How can you think all these contestants are heroes? This is a sign of stupidity. If everyone is good, the word good has no meaning.”

As far as the show is concerned, Akshay, Amruta De, Rohit, Ruchira, Vikas, and Yogesh are nominated for eviction.

