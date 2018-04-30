GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Will Not Retaliate With Violent Threats: Twinkle Khanna Responds To Backlash Received For Akshay Kumar's Rustom Outfit Auction

Producer-author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna believes in taking legal action instead of retaliating with 'violent threat' online.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Mumbai: Producer-author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna believes in taking legal action instead of retaliating with "violent threat" online.

"As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia.

"I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action," Twinkle replied to a troll on Sunday.




Twinkle commented on Twitter after being trolled for auctioning National-Award winning actor Akshay Kumar's naval uniform from the film Rustom. The period thriller is based on the real life incident of Naval officer K.M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja.



The troller said: "You touch our honour and we will give you a bloody nose."

The proceedings of the bid will support the cause of animal welfare and rescue.

