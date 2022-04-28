Will Nysa Devgn Work in Bollywood? Father Ajay DevgnAjay Devgn Responds

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has yet to embark on her Bollywood journey but netizens are excited to know more. Nysa recently celebrated her 19th birthday and looked gorgeous in pictures that went viral on social media. This has prompted many to ask if Nysa will soon make her entry into the Hindi film industry. While there has been no official statement from Nysa in this regard, her father Ajay Devgan did say something.

In an interview with a film portal, Ajay said that he didn’t know if she wanted to work in this line or not. Ajay further said that until this moment, she has shown disinterest, adding that everything may change with time but as of now Nysa is pursuing her studies abroad.

Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education. Nysa also completed the final years of her schooling in Singapore for three years.

Ajay also said that there was no compulsion that his children had to make a career in the Hindi film industry. According to Ajay, wherever his children go, they have to believe in themselves and work hard.

Whether Nysa will make her entry into Hindi film industry or not is still not sure but Ajay has an array of ventures lined up. He will be seen in Runway 34 as captain Vikrant Khanna. Besides Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Abhinay Raj Singh, Boman Irani and others will be seen in this film.

Ajay will also be seen in Thank God, Maidaan, Bholaa and Golmaal 5. Recently, he was seen doing small but significant characters in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rise Roar Revolt. Ajay enacted the character of Rahim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He was seen doing Venkata Rama Raju’s role in Rise Roar Revolt.

