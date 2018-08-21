Will Parineeti Chopra Steal Nick Jonas' Shoes on His Wedding With Priyanka Chopra? Her Response

OF COURSEE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she’s my witness @priyankachopra https://t.co/N4UoKlMV60 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) August 20, 2018

It has not even been a week since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their engagement official on social media, and fans are already getting excited about their future wedding. Priyanka and Nick ended all rumours and speculations about their relationship on Saturday, after sealing the deal with traditional roka ceremony amid close friends and family.Soon after their ceremony, a curious fan took to social media to ask if Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra would steal Nick's shoes on their wedding day.To which, she replied, “OF COURSEE!!! Already started negotiating my deal with him. And she’s my witness @priyankachopra,” Parineeti wrote in a tweet.Parineeti had all nice things to say about Priyanka’s fiance. Calling him “perfect" for her sister, she took to Instagram to share her excitement on Priyanka finally finding the one.“I can’t think of a more a perfect man for her. Like I said this morning, there are two ways of judging a human being. One — travel with them, and two, eat with them. Nick, I have done both with you. And so I know you’re perfect for her!! Love her, because she loves you like mad! Protect her, because she’s strong, but a soft soul inside. I love you both and wish you all the happiness forever!!!!! HAPPY ROKA AND FUTURE WEDDING!!” she wrote.While there is no official confirmation yet, the new couple is likely to get married in October. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti is currently filming for Namaste England, Kesari, Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar and Jabariya Jodi.Nick and his family flew back to the US late on Sunday night following a traditional pre-wedding event called Roka ceremony. Post the ceremony, they had an engagement party which was attended by Priyanka's friends and family members. The Ambanis -- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha -- were also in attendance.