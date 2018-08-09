GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Will Play the Leading Lady, Won't Compromise on That, Says Priyanka Chopra

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has already started shooting for her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 12:29 PM IST
Will Play the Leading Lady, Won't Compromise on That, Says Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during an FLO talk on 'Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths' in New Delhi on Monday, Aug 6, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has not only earned a name for herself in the Hindi film industry but also made a mark as a global star, was in Delhi recently to attend an interactive session organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation, earlier this week.

At the event, the Baywatch actor spoke about how the characters that she plays in American films 'will open the the door for Indian talent or South Asian talent to become mainstream'.

According to a report in ANI, Priyanka told the media at the event, "I am playing characters which have nothing to do with my ethnicity which I feel will open the door for Indian talent or South Asian talent to become mainstream which will open the door for people to see us as mainstream entertainment in global movies, why do we only have to play the sidekick."

She also added that at this point in her career she wasn't willing to accept anything less than the role of a leading lady in a film.

"I’m going to play the leading lady and I’m not going to compromise on that, simple," she was quoted saying at the event.

Recently, Priyanka walked out out of Abbas Ali directorial Bharat which had actor Salman Khan in the lead. Her sudden move had reportedly left the actor annoyed. Soon after, there was news that Priyanka had signed a Hollywood film with Chris Pratt, "Cowboy Ninja Viking", which reportedly has been indefinitely delayed.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is back home and has already started filming her next Bollywood film The Sky is Pink. The much-awaited project, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles, began its first schedule in Mumbai on Wednesday.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
