Will Priya Banerjee Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows in the TV industry and it is gearing up to return with a new season. Ahead of each season, there are speculations on social media around who all might enter the house. In the past few days, several people have been approached for the show. The latest buzz states that popular TV actress Priya Banerjee has been asked by the makers to be a part of the 15th season of the show. Banerjee is a known name in the entertainment industry and has been widely appreciated for her performances in web shows and stunning looks.

In the digital world, Banerjee has made a name for herself. Some of her works include Baarish, Bekaaboo, Hello Mini, Twisted 3, and Jaamai 2.0. Every time, the actress surprises her fans with her power pack projects and acting chops. Her presence on social media has often left viewers gobsmacked as the diva shares stunning pictures of herself. On Instagram, the OTT-fame actress has over 6 lakh followers. Once again, Banerjee has made headlines after her name cropped up among those who are likely to be a part of Bigg Boss season 15. Though, no confirmation has been made from Banerjee’s side.

Reportedly, the preparations of Bigg Boss 15 are in full swing. There will be a combination of contestants, celebrities and commoners, in the house this year as well. It was in Bigg Boss 10 whenthe commoners were included in the show, and one of them — Manveer Gujjarwent on to lift the winning trophy. According to reports, makers have approached celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Mohsin Khan, Anusha Dandekar, Krushna Abhishek, Disha Parmar, Disha Vakani and Nia Sharma. But there is no confirmation on any names as of now.

The 14th season of the show was won by TV queen Rubina Dilaik as she defeated Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, and Aly Goni in the finale. Rakhi had taken the briefcase with 14 lakh and had walked out of the show.

