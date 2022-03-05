Will Priyanka Exit Super Singer Season 8? Details Inside

Priyanka Deshpande, the leading presenter for Vijay TV has hosted various reality TV shows, including Jodi, Super Singer and Start Music. Priyanka was hosting season 8 of Super Singer. However, recently she traveled to Hyderabad with her Big Boss 5 friends Madhu and Abhishek.

This visit of Priyanka has come as a surprise for many as she was hosting the show for 2 consecutive weeks. The makers have now roped in Myna Nandhini to host the show. Seeing Priyanka leaving the show in the middle and traveling to Hyderabad, the fans are speculating whether she will continue with the show as the host. As the news is going viral, it has further established the fact that the makers may continue with Myna Nandhini. However, no official announcement has been made. Before Priyanka, the show was co-hosted by Myna Nandini, along with Makapa.

Super Singer is a singing reality show on Vijay TV which is running in its eighth season. When Priyanka first started hosting the show she was given the name Super Priyanka by the fans. Today, she is among the highest-paid television presenters in the Tamil industry.

Priyanka also runs a YouTube channel, wherein she shares glimpses from her personal life, trending challenges, and travel vlogs. With over 1.44M subscribers on YouTube, she has a huge engagement on the platform.

Priyanka participated in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 and became the first runner-up. She had earlier also posted a video thanking her fans for supporting her in the journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Born in a middle-class family in Karnataka, Priyanka began her career with Zee TV and later went on to join Sun Network as a VJ. As Priyanka progressed in her career, Vijay TV offered her several opportunities to host reality shows, which helped her attain celebrity anchor status in the industry. In 2016, for her commendable work, Priyanka was also honoured by Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards for the Best Female Anchor.

