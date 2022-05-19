'Will Quit Acting if...,' Says Actor Siddharth

Actor Siddharth has said that he may quit acting if he doesn’t get good and different roles. In his recent interview with a national channel, Siddharth said that Hindi cinema and serials should do something interesting. “People often forget that I am a Delhi boy. I can speak Hindi fluently. But I have seen a lot of work in South Indian cinema. So, every time it comes to Hindi, it will be a hobby. When something interesting is offered to me, I will not miss it.”

The actor is making a return to the screen with Escaype Live, which will stream on Disney + Hotstar. Speaking further, Siddharth said, “Glad you chose me for this role. This is not a regular character. I will act until I do something different, otherwise, I will quit acting and do another job.”

Talking about difficulties faced during the filming of the series, Siddharth progressed, “It was a very difficult shoot because we thought a lot to be real. There is nothing right or wrong in society. So, my character in this series has very strong ideas.”

The actor recently hit the headlines when he shared his views on the ongoing language debate. Speaking on the same, the actor said that the entire debate was motivated and unnecessary.

Siddharth made his acting debut in 2003 with the Tamil coming-of-age musical film Boys, helmed by S. Shankar. The actor slowly went on to step into the Telugu and Hindi industry with some iconic films, to name a few– Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Rang De Basanti, and Bommarillu (2006).

The critically acclaimed actor has worked with some of the biggest of directors. He is outspoken and never shies away from sharing his opinions.

