Will Ramya Krishnan Change the Biopic Game with Queen?

The world of web series is turning out to be bigger, better and wider. And if the promo of upcoming Queen is any indication, it could very well turn out to be one of the biggest ever. Promising to be one of those affairs which carry major cinematic appeal, Queen has arrived as a major surprise this winning season where number of films and web series are emerging as massive entertainers.

A multilingual drama, Queen is apparently based on the life and times of former actress and late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Though it hasn't been announced as her official biopic, the manner in which the promo has been put together gives a clear indication that Ramya Krishnan, the leading lady who is playing the central protagonist 'Queen', is donning the hat of Jayalalithaa who won the tag of 'Iron Lady' for herself.

Ramya is indeed enjoying this innings of her film career where Baahubali series has been her huge calling card. Now, she is pretty much set to make Queen her own, with a powerful performance in the offering. Just the two and a half minute long promo of this series gives more than just a glimpse of what the actress has to offer to the audiences.

For starters, similarities between the life of Shakthi Seshadri, the character played by Ramya, and Jayalalithaa are uncanny, to say the least. As a child thrust into the world of films at a very young age, and someone who found a Godfather soon enough, Shakthi grows up to find an identity of her own. Even as she confronts her very mentor GMR (seemingly modeled on MGR (M G Ramachandran), she rapidly rises in the world of politics, ending up ruffling quite a few feathers. What happens during and after this forms the crux of Queen.

Though one waits to see how the entire first season of the series unfolds when it premieres on MX Player on December 14th , one thing that clearly stands out is the production values that have been brought into the proceedings.

Shot on a major scale by Gautham Vasudev Menon (of Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and Kakka Kakka fame) and Prasath Murugesan, Queen looks nothing short of a movie, with its wide canvas appeal, sets, locations, background score, sound design, costumes and of course the sheer authenticity that it is seemingly offering.

Although in the recent past, there have been a couple of major political dramas tried out in the world of web series, Queen seems to be different as there is a certain credibility on display here. Moreover, with an array of stars coming together (Anikha Surendran, Anjana Jayaprakash, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vanitha Krishna Chandran, Viji Chandarsekaran and Sonia Aggarwal), Queen promises to bring in just the right faces for the characters who came in the life of Shakthi Seshadri (or shall we say, Jayalalithaa?).

While the promo has done the trick, hopefully the entire series will turn out to be impressive as well. As for Ramya Krishnan, she would indeed be gearing up to check out the reactions of the audiences once Queen streams in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Hindi.

