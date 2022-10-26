Will Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Get a Sequel? The Director Responds

Director Rishab Shetty has spelled wonder with his cinematic marvel Kantara. Breaking the box office records of star-studded films like Vikram, Godfather, and Rocketry, Kantara has surpassed the expectations of audiences. Embedded with folklore, and ancient cultural traditions like Bhoota Kola and Yakshagana, found in Karnataka, the film has brilliantly captured the relationship and conflict between Man and Nature. As Kantara continues to create waves in the theatres, rumour has it that Rishab film might get a sequel.

Rishab has, however, not kept his fans in the dark. In an interview with News18 Kannada Digital, the talented director has revealed his upcoming plans post-Kantara. Although the climax of Kantara subtly hints at an expected sequel, there is no official confirmation yet.

Addressing reports of a Kantara sequel, Rishab has asserted that if they used the same method for Kantara’s second instalment, the film would lose its magic and not work out. People will fail to agree with it. “For this reason, I doubt, another movie like Kantara will come out,” said Rishab. Moreover, he claimed that he is busy with all the promotional works of Kantara.

According to The Indian Express, during the success bash of Kantara, Rishab declared that he has no plans on making a Kantara sequel. In fact, he will be taking a break from the cinema for two months, during which he will not make any films. The director shared that he will visit his town during these two months.

However, there have been reports that Rishab Shetty has joined hands with actor Rakshit Shetty for the sequel of the 2016 romantic-comedy Kirik Party, aka Kirik Party 2. However, Rishab has confirmed that there are no immediate plans to start the filming process anytime soon.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kantara, the film is both directed and acted by Rishab Shetty. Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda as the female lead. Bankrolled under the banners of Homable Films, Kantara is running successfully in the theatres despite clashing with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

