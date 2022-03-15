Will RRR Impact Bachchhan Paandey's Box Office? Akshay Kumar Says 'Maybe By 30-40 Percent'

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. The film, also starring Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez, will hit theatres on March 18. However, it should also be noted that Bachchan Panday is releasing just a week ahead of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie RRR. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer magnum opus will give a tough competition to the Akshay Kumar film.

In a recent interview with News18.com, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon were asked if they think that RRR will impact the business of their movie. Kriti that she doesn’t understand box offices. However, Akshay agreed that RRR might impact Bachchhan Paandey’s box office collection. He explained that due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic, several releases were postponed, and therefore it is natural for movies to release one after another now. He went on to say that RRR might impact Bachchhan Paandey’s box office by 30 to 40 percent. He also added that it is unfortunate but there is no option but to deal with it.

Advertisement

“See, because of this pandemic, lots of movies are going to come one on top of the other. To say at the moment impact, yes it obviously, it is going to impact. Every movie is going to impact each other. Everything, the businesses are going to go down by 30 to 40 percent. It is a very unfortunate thing but you have to deal with it," Akshay Kumar said.

Akshay Kumar also added that even when theatres were operating at 50 percent occupancy, films were impacted, but the industry managed to survive. “You have to understand, just like how we understood the fact that when we opened the theatres with 50 percent occupancy, it was an impact on the film, but you have to go with it. Still, my industry survived and we went ahead with it. So yes, to come back to the normalcy, it will take another year or more than a year probably," the actor added.

Akshay Kumar further prayed for all the movies to work brilliantly at the box office so that the industry can come back to what it was before the pandemic.

For the unversed, RRR is one of the most awaited movies of recent times. Beside south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. RRR has been postponed several times and will now be released on March 25 in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, Spanish, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.