Will Sajid Khan Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 16 Due To MeToo Allegations?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, now airing on Colors TV, has stirred a controversy since the beginning due to the participation of Sajid Khan as a contestant. Since Sajid faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment, many celebrities including Sona Mohapatra, Sherlyn Chopra, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, and Mandana Karimi among others have slammed the makers of Bigg Boss for accepting the MeToo accused as a contestant.

However, now there are speculations that the controversial filmmaker could soon be removed from the show due to the rising pressure and it’s only a matter of time.

According to sources close to Bigg Boss, Sajid may leave within a week and the show’s host Salman Khan, who has significant influence on the show’s content, has reportedly agreed to the request.

The situation is highly problematic for Salman because of his close relationship with Sajid’s sister Farah Khan, according to sources.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sherlyn Chopra recently slammed the show’s producers over Saji Khan’s entry to the Bigg Boss house. In a recent press conference, Sherlyn narrated a 2005 incident in which the director showed his private part and asked her to “touch, feel, and rate it.”

Sajid has been accused of sexual assault and lewd gestures which requesting inappropriate photos from actresses during the casting for his films, and watching porn in front of the actresses.

Singer Sona Mohapatra also heavily criticised the television fraternity for maintaining silence over the Sajid Khan issue and accepting him despite the multiple MeToo allegations.

Both Urfi Javed and Saloni Chopra have earlier expressed their displeasure over Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16.

