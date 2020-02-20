Will Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Share Screen Space in Upcoming Gangster Drama?

Ever since Aayush Sharma's debut with the 2018 film Loveyatri, reports have been circulating that he will share screen space with brother in-law and superstar Salman Khan. Various reports also suggested that Aayush was appearing in Salman Khan's 2021 film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but it has been confirmed that it is not the case.

However, according to Pinkvilla, the duo will appear in the same film after the Sajid Nadiadwala production.

According to a source quoted by the entertainment portal, the gangster-drama has been kept under wraps for a while. However Sharma has started preparing for the role and has undergone a physical transformation for the same.

Salman, meanwhile, is shooting for his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This will be the third collaboration between Khan and director Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The film will also star Disha Patani Randeep Hooda, Sohail Khan and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, Aayush will be next seen in Kwatha, which will also be the debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. The film is inspired by true events and will show how few incidents change a man's opinion and perspective on certain things. Aayush will play an Army officer in the film.

