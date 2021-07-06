Will Sara Ali Khan be the 'Nakhrewali' in Aanand L Rai's Next Production?

Actress Sara Ali Khan seems to have won director Aanad L Rai's heart with her work ethics and acting talent. She has recently completed working for Rai in his soon-to-be released flick, titled Atrangi Re. This movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush besides her. On the wrapping up Atrangi Re shoot earlier this year, Sara also shared an emotional social media post for the cast and crew of the movie.

For one of her next films, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, Sara has been signed by Aanand’s Colour Yellow Productions again. Sara, in all probability, will play the lead role in upcoming film Nakhrewali. The male lead of the movie may be played by Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny. The film is going to be directed by Rahul Shanklya, and if all goes well, it will be released by the end of the year.

Previously, Sunny was seen in 2019 film Bhangra Pa Le. Apart from that, he will soon be seen winning audiences' heart in the movie Shiddat, in which he has been paired opposite Radhika Madan. Another movie in Sunny's pipelined projects is Hurdang. The younger Kaushal brother will be seen co-acting in the film along with Vijay Varma and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Sara, on the other hand, will also feature in The Immortal Ashwatthama along with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky announced his association with the movie on the occasion of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike’s second anniversary. The actor is going to play the titular role in the film.

He had left his fans super excited after sharing this news on social media. Many people in the comments section expressed how they cannot wait to see him in the upcoming role.

