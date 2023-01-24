Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Teaser Be Attached With Pathaan? King Khan Says 'Pyaar Ke Saath...'

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is at an all-time high as the film will hit the theatres within less than 24 hours. While fans are waiting eagerly for tomorrow, the actor recently held an #ASKSRK session on Twitter where he answered several questions asked by his fans. One of the questions was also about the release of Jawan’s teaser. Jawan is SRK’s upcoming film with Atlee and Nayanthara. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer will be attached to Pathaan besides Salman Khan’s Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan teaser and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa teaser.

A fan, who was curious whether Jawan’s trailer would also be attached to Pathaan said, “So many teasers/trailers coming with Pathaan Lage hatho Jawan ka teaser bhi daal hi do kal @iamsrk #AskSRK." Replying to this, Shah Rukh wrote, “Humaara teaser pyaar ke saath aata hai…picture ke saath nahi!! Ha ha"

Take a look:

Last year in June, SRK dropped his first looks from Jawan and also shared a short clip teasing his character. In the poster, the actor can be seen posing in his wounded and bandage-wrapped look. From his arms to his head and an eye, the actor is majorly covered with bandages. His intense expression is further adding fire to the poster. The film is scheduled for release on 2nd June, 2023.

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles beside Shah Rukh Khan. Until Monday midnight, Pathaan already sold 4.19 lakh tickets in the three national chains, claimed a PinkVilla report. The three chains include PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. With this, Pathaan beat Hrithik Roshan’s War, which held the record previously with 4.10 lakh tickets sold in the mentioned multiplexes. The report added that for the opening weekend, the film has already sold 7.75 lakh tickets in the three national chains. The film is expected to surpass 10 lakh ticket sales on Tuesday.

