Will Shailesh Lodha Return To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? What We Know

Not long ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were left disappointed after reports of Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quitting surfaced. Now, the latest development on TMKOC is that the makers of the comedy-drama are trying to bring back the actor.

According to a report of ETimes, the show’s producer, Asit Modi, has been regularly calling Shailesh, but he is not ready to bow down. Many actors in the show are also reaching out to him, but so far all in vain.

Shailesh Lodha has stopped shooting for the show, but the question is why he is not returning to the show.

Some say that the reason could be the bad rapport between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha. The entertainment portal also cited that many actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have formed a group against him. There are also claims that Shailesh was unhappy with the less footage, even though the show has been airing for 14 consecutive years.

ETimes TV quoted a source as saying that Asit Modi still hopes that he will solve the crisis. Till now, many important actors have left the show. Disha Vakhani, who played the show’s most loved character, Dayaban, left TMKOC 5 years ago. Meanwhile, Gurcharan Singh and Neha Mehta, too, had earlier left the show.

Significantly, Shailesh refused to answer the media about his firm decision to quit Taarak Mehta at a book launch event.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the most popular television sitcom, has been running successfully for over 13 years now. Shailesh Lodha has been a part of the show since its beginning.

