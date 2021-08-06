Will Shamita Shetty Join Bigg Boss OTT Amid Raj Kundra Controversy?

One of the most controversial shows of the Indian Television, Bigg Boss is all set to come back with a new season. This year it will be the 15th season of the show. Many changes have been done in the show’s format this time. What’s special about this season is that this time it will directly stream on the OTT platform instead of the TV. While people are very excited to know about the list of contestants this year, it is being said that Shilpa Shetty’s sister actress Shamita Shetty can be a part of the show this time.

However, no official statement has been given regarding the news by either the actress or the makers of the show. According to a film news portal Peeping Moon, Shamita Shetty can be seen in Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT. For the first six weeks the show will stream on the OTT platform Voot, and then it will shift to TV. Karan Johar will be hosting the show on the OTT platform instead of Salman Khan.

Now, if Shamita decides to be a part of the show it can be a little difficult for both her and for her sister Shilpa Shetty and the family. Actually, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is in jail these days due to pornography case. In the middle of this controversy, we will have to see if Shamita will be a part of the show or not because Shilpa Shetty and the family are already facing a lot of problem due to the case. It could be quite challenging for Samita to be a part of the show while her brother-in-law is in jail.

Shilpa Shetty has already maintained a distance from her dance reality show Super Dancers, which she has been judging for a long time. Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai crime branch on July 19 now he is in judicial custody.

