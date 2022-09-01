Will Sharad Kelkar Dub For Prabhas in Hindi Version of Adiprush? What We Know

Prabhas, in 2015, became an overnight pan-India sensation with the magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning which was hugely successful. He followed it up with its sequel two years later and the response proved that Prabhas was here to stay. However, much of the box office returns of the films were very much influenced by their great performance in the Northern belt of the country. And if we take that into account, equal credit for the larger-than-life image of the protagonist needs to be given to Prabhas’ voice actor, Sharad Kelkar.

The former model turned actor Sharad Kelkar had dubbed for Prabhas in the Hindi version of the film and it was his impeccable voice acting along with Prabhas’ charisma that made us love Baahubali so much. However, in the next two pan India films that Prabhas did, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, he decided to speak his own Hindi dialogues in the Hindi versions. Unfortunately, both films failed both critically and commercially.

Top showsha video

With a lot riding on Prabhas’ upcoming Adipurush since the actor desperately needs a hit after two back-to-back duds, it looks like the makers are trying to recreate the magic of Baahubali by bringing back the original voice actor for the Hindi version. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Sharad Kelkar will dub for Prabhas once again in the Hindi version of Adipurush. However, there is still no official confirmation about the makers regarding this yet.

Sharad Kelkar has appeared in many successful films including 1920: Evil Returns, Tanhaji and the titular character in Akshay Kumar’s Laxmi. He has also made his Telugu film debut with Pawan Kalyan’s Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

Meanwhile, Aadipurush is directed by Om Raut and stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh. It is a retelling of the epic Ramayan with Prabhas playing Lord Ram.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here