Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Will Showcase Varied Shades of Being a Woman in 2020, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, who has an interesting line-up of films in 2020 like Durgavati and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, said that she has never chosen a film in which her part had nothing important to say.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Will Showcase Varied Shades of Being a Woman in 2020, Says Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar, who has an interesting line-up of films in 2020 like Durgavati and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, said that she has never chosen a film in which her part had nothing important to say.

After having a successful run in 2019 with films like Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh, actress Bhumi Pednekar is looking forward to 2020 and says she will showcase different shades of being a woman this year.

"For me, how I portray women in cinema matters a lot and next year will see me portray some really distinctive, independent, confident and individualistic women. I think I will showcase the different shades of being a woman next year (2020)," Bhumi said.

The 30-year-old actress will be seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar presentation Durgavati and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. She will also have cameos in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship.

"I'm really excited that I am getting to play such a varied mix of women who I hope will stand out and make a statement for who they are, what they believe in and what they stand for. It is great that women are being championed and being celebrated in so many films and I feel nice that I have been part of such cinema," she said.

Bhumi says she will continue looking for and choosing such cinema because it appeals to her strongly.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress says she has never ever chosen a film in which her part had nothing important to say.

"Such films don't excite me and I don't connect with it. My characters have always had a voice of her own and stood her ground and was vocal about her decisions and beliefs. I gravitate to such characters easily and I think audiences too, expect to see me play such parts that represent today's women," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram