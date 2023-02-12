Some natural activities leave you amazed and one such event happened in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, when a lightning bolt hit the Christ the Redeemer statue. The pictures from the natural phenomenon are breathtakingly beautiful and are giving chills to netizens globally. The bolt of flash struck the head of the statue on February 10 and turned the sculpture into a godly figure. Now, Hollywood star Will Smith has also reacted to the viral pics, and shared his reaction.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, an amazed actor wrote, “WHOA! Lightning struck O Cristo!! (Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio) Okay… I get it… I’ma straighten up! 😳."

Take a look at his post here:

Soon after he shared his reaction, Will Smith’s fans took to the comments section to post their view. One of the fans wrote, “Well, we had a nice run y’all," another commented, “Insane!!" A third fan added," Thank you very much Will! I’m a fan of yours! Glad that you like it. Have a nice weekend."

The image of the lightning was posted on Twitter by a user @Rainmaker1973. The mind-blowing image was captured by Fernando Braga. Since posting, it has gone viral with over 6 million views. The image has been liked more than 183k times.

Lightning struck Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2023 [more📷by Fernando Braga: https://t.co/xSDfq7x5Z3] pic.twitter.com/FLr25VhLEB — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2023

Additionally, the post was flooded with comments. One stated, “At this point Zeus or Thor. Jokes apart, this is a quite recurrent event, being the highest point, it’s just the luck of having someone doing photography at the right time." Another wrote, “Wow! Oh just WOW!"

The statue, situated in Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro, is visited by nearly two million people every year. The statue has been struck by lightning in the past too. In 2014, a bolt of lightning damaged the thumb of the statue.

