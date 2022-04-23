Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Heading For 'Ugliest Divorce'? Details Inside

Following the infamous slap on the stage of the Oscars, Hollywood is abuzz with speculations about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s divorce. “According to reports, the duo is very certain and is on its way to what is being termed as “one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history” following the Oscars incident.

According to Heat Magazine UK, a source familiar with the pair informed the publication that tensions between the two had risen as a result of Will’s explosive antics at the Oscars last month, when he slapped Chris Rock across the face for trying to make fun of Jada’s shaven head.

As per the magazine, they have been tense since the Oscars incident. Furthermore, there have been issues for years and that they hardly talk to each other at the moment.

Jada is said to have been observed giggling from her seat after he slapped the comedian. She eventually broke the ice and posted a cryptic Instagram post in which the mother-of-two stated that it was the “season of healing.”

While Will, 53, officially apologized to not only the Academy but also Chris for his public rage, it is said that it strained his relationship with his 50-year-old wife.

The source stated, “Ever since the Oscars, the tension between them has been palpable. There have been problems for years, but they’re barely speaking right now.”

According to the source, if they divorce, Will has a wealth of $350 million, to which Jada would be entitled to 50% of the total under California law.

Meanwhile, an old Red Table Talk clip of the pair appeared online just weeks after the 2022 Academy Awards incident. Jada recalled weeping on her wedding aisle in the viral video, saying she did not want to marry. During the show, the pair admitted that the only reason they got married was because of Jada’s pregnancy.

