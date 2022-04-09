Will Smith Banned by Academy from Oscars for 10 Years After Chris Rock Slap; Actor Reacts

Actor Will Smith has been banned by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences from attending the Oscars for ten years after he slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. The decision was announced by the Academy on Friday after its Board of Governors had met during the day to discuss Smith’s punishment for his actions on the award ceremony night.

During the Oscars ceremony, Chris Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting an Oscar for best documentary feature. Rock suggested Pinkett Smith was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane- which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.) Following this, Smith stormed the stage and hit Rock in the face.

Now, Smith has released a statement on the matter accepting the ruling. In one sentence statement, obtained by Comic Book.com, Smith wrote: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

Advertisement

Earlier, Will Smith publicly apologised to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the live Oscars 2022, saying his behaviour was “unacceptable". Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Smith was announced as the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in ‘King Richard’.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in his apology letter. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it, talking on TikTok about her struggles, exclaiming, “I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine.” In addition, Smith apologised to the Oscar show producers and the Williams family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.