Will Smith Defends His Alcohol Use Saying It's His Personal Business
Hollywood star Will Smith got defensive when his wife and actress Jada Pinkett Smith confronted him about his alcohol consumption habits, and said "that's my personal business".
(Image: Reuters)
Hollywood star Will Smith got defensive when his wife and actress Jada Pinkett Smith confronted him about his alcohol consumption habits and said, "that's my personal business".
In a preview of an episode of Red Table Talk, co-host Jada is seen confronting her husband about his drinking habits, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The actor appeared to get defensive by the question, because it was asked in front of his three kids.
"How often are you drinking alcohol?" Jada asked, to which Will shot back: "That's my personal business... I respect that it's your show, but at the end of the day it's a house we share.ksk"
"I know, I get it," Jada replied.
His response got some laughs out of the group, which included sons Trey, 26, Jaden, 21, daughter Willow, 18, and mother-in-law and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
Will didn't dodge the question in full and admitted he may have crossed his personal limit for drinking while celebrating Jaden's 21st birthday in July.
"On vacation time it was a lot... Because it's in front of my kids, it's like now I'm being a bad parent," he said.
On a serious note, the actor answered the question about how much he has been drinking, saying: "One or two a week".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 10 Based on Android 10 Update
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough