LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Will Smith Gets Mesmerised by Hindu Rituals As He Takes Part in Ganga Aarti at Haridwar, See Pics

Hollywood star Will Smith says his trip to India awakened a new understanding of himself and the world around him.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will Smith Gets Mesmerised by Hindu Rituals As He Takes Part in Ganga Aarti at Haridwar, See Pics
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Hollywood star Will Smith says his trip to India awakened a new understanding of himself and the world around him.

The actor, who visited Haridwar to shoot for his Facebook Watch show Will Smith's Bucket List, took to Instagram Saturday to share the pictures of the experience.

"My Grandmother used to say, 'God Teaches through Experience'.

"Travelling to India and experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world," Smith captioned the series of photographs and a video, including that of the Ganga aarti.



For a previous episode, titled Will Smith's Bucketlist: Bollywood Dancing, Smith shot a Bollywood dance sequence, which he said, was a dream come true for him.

In his latest India tour, the actor also roamed around in an autorickshaw across the busy streets of Mumbai and got some dance lessons from actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Smith's dance sequence will also feature in Johar's upcoming production Student of the Year 2.

This was not the Hollywood star's first visit to the country.

In 2017, Smith had come to Mumbai for the promotion of Netflix film "Bright". He also visited New Delhi for a conclave.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram