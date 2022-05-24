Will Smith Hallucinated Losing His Career Before Oscars Slap: 'My Whole Life Is Getting Destroyed'

Before Will Smith had his infamous slap incident at the Oscars 2022, the actor admitted hallucinating about losing his career, money and home. The actor made the shocking confession during his interview with David Letterman on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The interview was shot before he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The Oscar-award winner revealed that he had the hallucination after he consumed ayahuasca, a herbal drink with hallucinogenic properties. The actor confessed he was terrified about trying the drink but he researched about the drink and decided he wanted to try it. He called the drink made him feel two realities — both ‘100 percent present’ at the same time. “It’s not superimposed over this reality. They’re totally separate,” he said.

“It’s like both realities are 100 percent present… There’s what’s going on in your head and what’s going on in the room. Once you drink it, you’re gonna see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself,” he said. The actor went on to call the vision “the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life”.

“I’m drinking, I’m sitting there, and then all of a sudden, it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away and my house is flying away and my career is gone away,” he said. “I’m trying to grab for my money and my career and my whole life is getting destroyed.” When the host asked Will if this represented his fears in real-life, the actor admitted it was.

Will Smith has been staying away from the limelight since his shocking slap at the Oscars earlier this year. The actor had slapped and shouted at Chris Rock after a joke he cracked about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor has been banned for a decade from the Academy following the incident and all eyes are on his upcoming movies. Will made his first appearance since the incident in India.

