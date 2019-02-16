English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Smith Is Blown Away By Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Posts a Video in Praise of the Actor
Actor-comedian-producer-rapper Will Smith recently posted a small video in which he showered praise on Gully Boy and Ranveer Singh.
Image: Ranveer Singh-Will Smith/Instagram
The voice of the streets is blasting out internationally. Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, which has been attracting praise from all quarters, has also caught the attention of Hollywood actor Will Smith. Smith, who is a rapper himself and is heavily invested in the underground music scene, which originated in the States, has lauded Ranveer over his latest film.
Actor-comedian-producer-rapper Smith recently posted a small video in which he is speaking highly of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and the hip-hop scene in India. Alia Bhatt posted the video in her Instagram story. The Alladin actor said, “Yo Ranveer congrats man I am loving what you’re doing with Gullyboy for me old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that I am loving it man congrats "
Smith is no stranger to Ranveer and Bollywood. Both actors spent some great time together when the Hollywood star came to India last year, in October, to shoot for a special song for Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2.
Smith is a multiple-time Grammy award winning singer-rapper, famously known as The Fresh Prince. His rap music is however different from the one that we are used to listening now. His hip-hop style was aimed at engaging people from all age groups, starting from children, and had little-to-no adult content in its lyrics. In fact, his actor-son Jaden Smith is also a singer-rapper and is set to perform in Pune, at a music festival today. The festival will also feature performances by the world’s highest paid DJ Marshmello, DJ Simon Green, Indian artistes like Blackstratblues, Arjun Vagale, among others.
Smith’s adoration for Gully Boy is significant for the makers, considering the fact that he is an international icon associated with both music and acting prowess. This may pave the way for cross-cultural collaboration between the actors, if ever an opportunity presents itself. Not too much to ask for, eh Ranveer? Apna Time Aayega!
