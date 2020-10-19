Will Smith Meets Sadhguru, Reveals He's Been 'Following' the Indian Yogi for a While

Hollywood star Will Smith and his family recently met with spiritual leader Sadhguru. The founder of the Isha Foundation is on a 10,000-mile motorcycle journey across the United States. He met Smith, one of his celebrity followers, as part of the trip.

Sadhguru took to Instagram to share pictures of his meeting with the Smiths. “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide,” he wrote. The pictures show the two engrossed in conversation.

Meanwhile, Will Smith had earlier said that his trip to India awakened a new understanding of himself and the world around him. The actor, who had visited Haridwar in April last year to shoot for his Facebook Watch show "Will Smith's Bucket List", had also shared the pictures of his experience on Instagram.

"Travelling to India and experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my art and the truths of the world," Smith had captioned the series of photographs and a video, including that of the Ganga aarti.

This was not the Hollywood star's first visit to the country. In 2017, Smith had come to Mumbai for the promotion of the Netflix film "Bright". He also visited New Delhi for a conclave.