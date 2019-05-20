Take the pledge to vote

Will Smith Praises Badshah for Creating ‘Bollywood Level’ Song for Aladdin

Badshah has created a promotional song for Will Smith’s forthcoming film Aladdin, which the Hollywood star has really liked.

IANS

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
Will Smith Praises Badshah for Creating ‘Bollywood Level’ Song for Aladdin
Will Smith and Badshah. (Images: Instagram)
Will Smith has loved "Sab sahi hai bro", a song that Indian rapper Badshah has created as a promotional number for the Hollywood star's forthcoming release Aladdin.

Badshah took to Instagram recently to share a video in which Will has shared his appreciation and spoken about how he wanted a sequence in the movie to be "Bollywood level".

Will, who plays Genie in the movie, saw the song in Japan, and said, "Badshah, great work man...that is beautiful...looking at the things that you shot against what is in the movie, that is some good production you got going on there.”

"It's funny when we were making the sequence, what I kept saying to Guy Ritchie (director), it gotta be Bollywood level man....don't let the sequence not be Bollywood level. You know I always wanted to be in a Bollywood dance sequence, so this is beautiful man. Love the work man, really appreciate it. Thank you," he added.



Badshah is obviously thrilled with Will's words. "I guess Will Smith paaji likes the song I did for Aladdin. In theatres May 24! It's high time you do a proper Bollywood film sir," Badshah captioned Will’s video. Notably, Will danced on the set of Student of the Year 2 when he visited India last year.

Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of one of the most loved animated classic. It will release in India on May 24 in English, Hindi Tamil and Telugu.

