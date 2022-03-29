Will Smith Publicly Apologises to Chris Rock on Instagram Over Oscars Slap: 'I Was Wrong'

Will Smith has publicly apologised to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the live Oscars 2022, saying his behaviour was “unacceptable". Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Will was announced as the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in ‘King Richard’.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

The shocking moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony came after Chris Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature. Rock suggested Pinkett Smith was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane- which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.)

Advertisement

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in his apology letter. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it, talking on TikTok about her struggles, exclaiming, “I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine.” In addition, Smith apologised to the Oscar show producers and the Williams family.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," Smith added.

Chris Rock is yet to comment publicly on the incident. He has reportedly declined to file a police report against Smith.

Earlier, the Academy condemned Smith’s actions at the Oscars 2022. In a statement, the Academy said it has “officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.