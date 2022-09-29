Will Smith Returning to Suicide Squad 3? James Gunn Breaks Silence

Will Smith is arguably one of the most famous movie stars in the world. Throughout his career, he has worked on a diverse range of films. Smith played Deadshot in the 2016 action film Suicide Squad. However, when James Gunn’s Suicide Squad 2 was released in 2021, fans were disappointed to learn that Will Smith was not in the film. Will Smith’s Deadshot was unquestionably one of the most prominent characters in the film. Meanwhile, the third instalment of Suicide Squad has been a long time coming, and it appears that Warner Bros wants Will Smith to lead the film, rather than James Gunn.

Suicide Squad 3 is one of the much-awaited films in recent times. The movie is the topic of several rumours and suppositions because of its enormous fan base. One rumour, in particular, attracted a lot of interest. According to pop culture commentator Mikey Sutton, Warner Bros. Discovery intends to proceed with Suicide Squad 3, which will star Will Smith as Deadshot.

Previously, due to schedule issues, Will Smith was unable to participate in Suicide Squad 2. Sutton claims that WBD wants David Ayer to continue working on the movie. Instead of continuing with James Gunn’s interpretation of the franchise, the studio reportedly considered hiring Ayer again to helm the follow-up. James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy director, was not amused by the reports, and he promptly debunked them on Twitter.

Suicide Squad 3 appears to have not even begun filming, as there is no solid evidence that a sequel will be released anytime soon. At the same time, Gunn dismissing the rumours does not mean he will direct the upcoming sequel. Another question that remains unanswered is whether or not Deadshot will appear in the upcoming film.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



The return of Will Smith as Deadshot is also not confirmed amid the rumours surrounding Suicide Squad 3. Since 2016, the Men in Black actor has made no appearances in DC films. Furthermore, Warner Bros. has not confirmed the future of the Suicide Squad franchise.

The first instalment was directed by David Ayer, and despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, it was a box office hit, earning $746.8 million worldwide. The Suicide Squad 2, which served as a sequel and soft-reboot without carrying over too many plot lines from the 2016 film, was directed by James Gunn after Ayer left the franchise.

The Suicide Squad was one of many Warner Bros. films that were released in theatres while simultaneously streaming on HBO Max in 2021 due to the global pandemic. As a result of that strategy, Gunn’s film only grossed $168 million worldwide, despite success on the HBO-branded streaming service.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here