Will Smith Shaking a Leg to 'Radha Teri Chunri' is the Best Thing You Will See Today

Will Smith has posted a video from his show 'Bucket List' that shows him grooving to the tunes of 'Radha Teri Chunri'. Smith will make his Bollywood debut with 'Student of The Year 2'.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)
Bollywood has finally made Will Smith groove to its tunes. Smith will feature in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, which is directed by Punit Malhotra. It was earlier reported that Smith is going to make his Bollywood debut in a special appearance in the film, details to which were kept under wraps. However, Smith has posted a video from his show Bucket List that shows him grooving to the tunes of Radha Teri Chunri and also hints to the nature of the actor's cameo.

Ahead of the release of SOTY 2, Will shared a small clip where he is trying to dance the desi way. It shows him practicing with a trainer, but the actors from the film are not seen in the rehearsal hall with Smith. He can be seen struggling to get his steps right, but humour is not lost on him. He sums his experience of dancing to the track when he says, "I should have worn a belt. A belt would have been helpful."

He also rightfully claims that the dance steps are different from the hip-hop steps he is used to pulling off in the West. Watch the video here:



Student of The Year 2 will feature Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger Shroff. Both Ananya and Tara are making their debut with the film, which is a sequel to Karan's 2012 film Student of the Year. It makes the occasion all the more special for the young actresses, with Will joining them in the film. Student of the Year 2 is slated for a May release.

Loading...
