Will Smith Shares BTS Video from Student Of The Year 2 Shoot, Calls It ‘Magical Experience’

Actor Will Smith’s latest video on his YouTube channel is trending among Bollywood fans. The Hollywood star recently shared a footage from his work in Hindi film, Student Of The Year 2. The movie featuring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff had a starry cameo from Will.

It definitely turned out to be memorable, not just for fans but for the actor himself. In a short clip, Will shared his thoughts and moments from the visit to India. The video, titled as “flew to India for ONE SHOT #Shorts,” gained over 1,067,260 views in four days.

In the footage, Will shared the fun moments from the dance practice sessions. Through a series of captions, he expressed that he always wanted to be a part of the Bollywood dance sequence. The actor also added that dancing made him nervous but everyone on the sets of the Punit Malhotra-directorial was incredibly helpful. The 52-year-old is seen performing with the lead stars on the popular track, Radha later. He then described the experience as “magical”, further mentioning that he would never forget it.

The followers on the streaming platform complimented Will’s efforts. A user wrote, “I am an Indian and I must say that you slayed it!” Another diehard fan said, “The Student Of The Year award goes to…Will Smith.” One more appreciative comment came as, “Dude, you nailed the Bollywood dance with perfection.”

Back in 2019, Punit had shared his own experience of directing Will with Indian Express as he told, “He (Will) came here to do his Bucket List show actually, but it was very gracious of him to do a bit for us." The director added that he neve thought it would be a reality to make Will do his shots. "I told Will Smith to behave like a star. It was quite crazy," he said.

Student Of The Year 2 is a sequel to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s debut film.

