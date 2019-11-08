Will Smith Shows His Bare Bottom on Instagram
Smith didn't mind flashing his bottom in his piece to camera. The actor, known for his sense of humor, tried to make light of the appointment.
(Image: Reuters)
Actor Will Smith took to social media to raise awareness about bowel cancer. While doing so, he ended up showing his bare bottom on Instagram.
The 51-year-old Hollywood star documented his trip to the doctors on social media. In the video posted online, he filmed his own colonoscopy appointment to try and encourage fans to get their own health checks, reports mirror.co.uk.
The star didn't mind flashing his bottom in his piece to camera. The actor, known for his sense of humor, tried to make light of the appointment.
He said: "These are my little no-slip socks, that's my gown, it opens in the back. My a** is gonna be out so they can get to it easy."
Smith joked about people saying you needed to show your bottom to get 50 million followers. He waved his black boxers while he sat in the hospital bed.
He wrote: "They said you ca''t get to 50 million followers on IG without showing your butt. So here I am, getti'' a colonoscopy for the clout... link in bio for the vid."
He received heaps of praise from his fans for sharing the video online.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fossil Fights: Whether Dinosaurs Are Considered Minerals May Decide Their Value in Millions
- Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
- Was Charles Darwin Wrong? New Study Suggests a Different Life Evolution Theory
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag Defeat World No.6 Pair Again to Reach Quarter-finals