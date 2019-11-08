Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Will Smith Shows His Bare Bottom on Instagram

Smith didn't mind flashing his bottom in his piece to camera. The actor, known for his sense of humor, tried to make light of the appointment.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Will Smith Shows His Bare Bottom on Instagram
(Image: Reuters)

Actor Will Smith took to social media to raise awareness about bowel cancer. While doing so, he ended up showing his bare bottom on Instagram.

The 51-year-old Hollywood star documented his trip to the doctors on social media. In the video posted online, he filmed his own colonoscopy appointment to try and encourage fans to get their own health checks, reports mirror.co.uk.

The star didn't mind flashing his bottom in his piece to camera. The actor, known for his sense of humor, tried to make light of the appointment.

He said: "These are my little no-slip socks, that's my gown, it opens in the back. My a** is gonna be out so they can get to it easy."

Smith joked about people saying you needed to show your bottom to get 50 million followers. He waved his black boxers while he sat in the hospital bed.

He wrote: "They said you ca''t get to 50 million followers on IG without showing your butt. So here I am, getti'' a colonoscopy for the clout... link in bio for the vid."

He received heaps of praise from his fans for sharing the video online.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
