Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 Reminds Us of Ugly Moments in Bollywood; Take A Look

In India or abroad, controversies and celebrities go hand-in-hand and there is absolutely no doubt about it. While in the age of social media, virtual spats have been common among actors, it is the embarrassing slapping moments caught on camera that create a storm among fans. The latest slap gate controversy involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 has reminded us of our own similar scandals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu

Well, Kareena and Bipasha are not the best of friends, their rivalry, back in 2001, grabbed eyeballs. The rift happened on the sets of ‘Ajnabee’ when Kareena’s designer gave a helping hand to Bipasha, allegedly without her consent. It’s aid that the incident led to a nasty catfight between the two leading ladies, during which Kareena called Bipasha “Kaali billi" and even allegedly slapped her. Later, Bipasha cleared the air stating that people made “a mountain out of a molehill," however she did mention that she does not want to work with Kareena ever again.

Shah Rukh Khan and Shirish Kunder

Back in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan slapping Farah Khan’s husband and filmmaker Shirish Kunder during Sanjay Dutt’s party at a club made headlines. According to ETimes, after being stalked by Kunder right through the party, Khan as he was about to leave, lost his cool and allegedly pinned him onto a sofa and slapped him. Although Farah spent the better part of the next day railing against her former best friend SRK for slapping her husband and attacking him for “no reason”, she and Kunder didn’t approach the police. Things went smooth between SRK and Shirish as later they mended their misunderstandings and reunited once again.

Esha Deol and Amrita Rao

The infamous fight between Amrita Rao and Esha Deol made headlines back in time. Amrita and Esha were co-stars, and the latter didn’t hesitate to slap her on the sets of their 2006 film Pyare Mohan. Reportedly, Amrita had passed a comment on Esha, and things went south between the two divas. In a 2005 interview with TOI, Esha admitted that she slapped Amrita a day after the pack-up as the latter allegedly abused her in front of the director. “I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time," she had said.

Gauahar Khan

In 2014, Gauahar Khan had a breakdown on screen, during the shooting of a singing reality show, when she was slapped by a man from the audience. While the man was later booked for molestation and assault charges, allegedly he hit the actor for wearing a skimpy dress and performing dance numbers.

Karan Singh Grover-Jennifer Winget

Though Karan Singh Grover is leading a happy married life with Bipasha Basu, and Jennifer is doing exceedingly well in her career, things were not all good when the two were together. It is known to all that Karan was slapped hard by his former wife Jennifer on the sets of their TV show. Allegedly, Jennifer had found out about Karan’s alleged affair and had an outburst in front of the crew members. While the two actors continued to shoot separately after the incident, they eventually parted ways.

