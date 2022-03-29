Will Smith Spoke to PR, Hugged by Denzel Washington: What Happened After Chris Rock Slap at Oscars

Will Smith shocked everyone on Sunday night after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Will got onstage and smacked Chris for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. Now, a video from the awards ceremony seconds after the incident has surfaced on social media.

In the video, shared by The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg, Will Smith is seemingly consulting with his PR rep during an Oscars commercial break after what appeared to be an unscripted altercation between him and Chris Rock.

“During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side," Feinberg tweeted. In the video, Denzel Washington is trying to mediate peace between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscars commercial break.

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

Will and Jada hold hands as Chris stands on stage after their incident… pic.twitter.com/LUVrAeH0FX— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

Bradley Cooper was also spotted talking with Will Smith after the altercation.

it was bradley cooper, here’s a better look pic.twitter.com/9kBWBDBdZX— jesly ⊰ (@kekikals) March 28, 2022

The shocking moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony came after Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature. Rock suggested Pinkett Smith was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane- which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.)

