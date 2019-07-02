Take the pledge to vote

Will Smith Thanks Fans As 'Aladdin' Becomes His Biggest Film Worldwide, Watch Video

As 'Aladdin' became the most successful venture of Will Smith's career, the actor took to Instagram and thanked his fans.

July 2, 2019
Will Smith Thanks Fans As 'Aladdin' Becomes His Biggest Film Worldwide, Watch Video
Image of Will Smith and Aladdin Poster, courtesy of Instagram
Will Smith single-handedly made Aladdin one of the biggest Hollywood exports worldwide. Released in May, the live-action film currently stands at a mammoth USD 874.2 million (aproximately Rs 6,030 crore) worldwide and counting, thus making it the biggest film of the actor's career. Prior to Aladdin, Independence Day held the tag of Smith's biggest successful venture worldwide.

Reacting to the Aladdin's feat and thanking his fans, Smith released a video marking the tremendous success of the Guy Ritchie directorial. In a video post, Smith said, "To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you."

He captioned the post, "Aladdin just became the biggest movie of my career! I’m honored and I’m Speechless. (You see what I did there?Gotta pay attention) The only thing I can say is... Thank You."

Apart from the local market in North America, the top 5 offshore hubs for Aladdin were Japan, Korea, China, UK and Mexico, reported Deadline.

Aladdin is the third biggest launch of 2019, following the record-setting Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel. Featuring Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Aladdin is produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

