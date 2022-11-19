Will Smith Thanks Makeup Artist for Making Fake Bruises Look Believable in 'Emancipation'; See Pic

The digital release date of Will Smith’s historical action thriller Emancipation is fast approaching. Just weeks ahead of its premiere, the Hollywood actor took to social media to give fans a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes moments of the forthcoming film. Will Smith, who plays a brave slave in Emancipation, had to be shown wounded in multiple scenes in the film. It was the magic of his makeup artist who made the fake wounds look real and believable, thereby helping Smith to get into the skin of his character.

In his latest post, the actor ended up thanking his makeup artist Jude for her exceptional skills. The post in question features a photo of Will Smith covered up in bruises starting from his chest to his waistline that extended towards his arms. While sharing the photograph, the actor wrote, “Judy’s done my makeup on almost all my movies, and lemme tell you, she went wild on Emancipation.” Take a look at it here:

It was on Wednesday when the makers dropped the trailer of Emancipating that saw Will Smith’s Peter not only evading cold-blooded hunters but also the treacherous swamps of Louisiana in his bid to achieve freedom. The shot clip aptly captivates his character's ordeal be it being subjected to cruelty at the hands of slave hunters to dodging the barbarity of bloodhounds. “They beat me, they whip me, they break the bones in my body more times than I can count. But they will never break me,” says Smith in a poignant dialogue only to be seen ending up with a back covered with scars from near-fatal whipping.

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the upcoming movie is inspired by the real-life story of Peter who manages to escape slavery and whose 1863 photos of ‘Whipped Peter’ taken during a Union Army medical examination became irrefutable proof of the inhuman brutality of slavery in America. Notably, the photo that was also known as ‘The Scourged Back’ ended up contributing to the growing public opposition against Slavery back in the 1860s.

Emancipation with debut in selected theatres on December 2, meanwhile it will begin to stream globally on Apple TV+ from December 9 onwards.

