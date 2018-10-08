English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Smith Ticks off Bollywood Dance from Bucket List Under Karan Johar's Direction
Recently at an event Will Smith mentioned that performing a Bollywood dance sequence is on his bucket list. Smith told Farhan Akhtar, “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya Rai 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her.”
And, it seems like director producer Karan Johar was all up to make his wish come true. In recent photos shared by him, the American actor is happily dancing to the tunes of Bollywood on the sets of Student of the Year 2.
Joining Smith were Ranveer singh, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. Sharing his excitement he posted a series of pictures from the sets. Captioning the photos he wrote, "On Set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the Cast & Crew of Student of the Year 2. Thanx for Letting Me Play. :-)"
So can we conclude that he will make a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's movie? We'll have to wait and see.
Will also had a splendid time with Ranveer and Karan, and his pictures and videos have since gone viral on social media. "Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game!" he wrote.
Earlier, Karan and Ranveer also posted pictures with him from the sets of Koffee With Karan. Take a look:
Although Will has ticked off a Bollywood number from his bucket list, we might have to wait a little longer to see him shake a leg with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
