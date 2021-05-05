Will Smith to Document His Fitness Journey

Will Smith recently grabbed the attention of fans as he proudly revealed his unfit body. “I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life," read the post’s caption.

Now, Will has shared that he will be embarking on a fitness journey to get in the best shape of his life. Not just this, the actor-singer has also collaborated with YouTube for documenting this phase of his life.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works (sic)."

He shared another boomerang video that shows his belly.

Smith has a few films lined up in pre-production according to his IMDb page, two of which are sequels to action star roles, Bright 2 and Bad Boys 4, reported a website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here