Will Smith to Make His Bollywood Debut With Student of the Year 2

Will Smith is said to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year 2.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)
Will Smith is an ardent Bollywood fan. From commenting on the pictures of Bollywood actors to visiting India off and on, the actor-singer on several occasions had mentioned he wants to work in Hindi films. Apparently, his wish has come true.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Smith who was in India last year to catch up with his friends in the film industry folks was apparently a visit for his reality show. "It is a weekly series wherein he checks off things he wants to do in life. The India episode focuses on Will fulfilling his wish of experiencing a film shoot in Bollywood," the publication quoted a source as saying.

“He shot for the episode, which also features his interactions with Student of the Year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday on their film’s set, at a Juhu pub with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. It will conclude with Will’s understanding of the industry based on his personal encounters,” the source added.

If this turns out to be true, Smith will make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year 2.

On the films front, Smith will be seen reprising the iconic Disney character Aladdin, in the upcoming film titled by the same name. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin also features Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

The film will hit the screens on May 24.
