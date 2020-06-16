Will Smith to Star In Runway Slave Thriller Emancipation

Hollywood star Will Smith will feature in Antoine Fuqua's upcoming slave thriller Emancipation.

The film scripted by William N. Collage is based on the true story of a runaway slave named Peter, who has to survive ruthless hunters and a vast stretch of punishing swamp if he must escape to freedom, reports variety.com.

Production is expected to start early in 2021. The unit of the film, co-produced by Smith, was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith also had to pause filming of the biopic King Richard, where he portrays Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

Fuqua on the other hand was in post-production on the action thriller Infinite.

Recently, Smith had joked that his movie I Am Legend is responsible for "a lot of the misinformation" surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old actor discussed the health crisis on the latest installment of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, along with their daughter Willow Smith, son Trey Smith, and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, reports aceshowbiz.com.

