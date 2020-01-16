Will Smith Yells At Jimmy Fallon To Not Give Away Bad Boys for Life Spoilers
Will Smith will be seen reuniting with Martin Lawrence after 17 years for a third Bad Boys film titled Bad Boys For Life.
Image Courtesy: Youtube/ The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Will Smith has a number of things to look up to in the coming year. One of these includes his third Bad Boys film with Martin Lawrence after a gap of 17 years.
With the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film, Smith is eager for people to enjoy it without any spoilers ruined. The actor's defensiveness regarding the film was briefly seen in his appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show.
During the show, while talking about the film Jimmy Fallon starts addressing a particular scene of the film. He is immediately interrupted by Will Smith yelling, "Don't give nothing away! Oh geez, spoiler alert. What are you doing! You've gone mad!". After the sudden outburst, both Smith and Fallon break into laughter.
Talking about Bad Boys For Life, Will Smith had stated that it is definitely better than the last two films for those who enjoyed them. He assured fans that he was very sure they would love it.
"I'm gonna keep it real. Sometimes I say y'all gonna love it and y'all not gonna love it. Because sometimes I see it and I know y'all not gonna love it but this time, this movie is out of here. It is so good. "
Smith added that this film would be funnier. He also pointed out that it would be more focused on the theme of friendship as it is set 25 years after the last film and is set at a mid-life crisis point in the characters' lives. Bad Boys For Life is set to release on January 17.
