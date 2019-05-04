Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Will Someone Take the Iron Throne? Game of Thrones Creators Reply

'Game of Thrones' fans are still reeling with the latest episode's climactic twist: Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killing the Night King, thereby ending the White Walker war forever.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Will Someone Take the Iron Throne? Game of Thrones Creators Reply
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Game of Thrones fans are still reeling with the latest episode's climactic twist: Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killing the Night King, thereby ending the White Walker war forever.

While the Night King may be dead after the battle of Winterfell, Games of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss spilled some beans on the HBO's popular fantasy drama's future episodes.

The duo recently made an appearance on the American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live and answered three questions about the state of the final season.

Will someone take the Iron Throne? "Possibly."

Did Bran know that Arya was going to kill the Night King? "Possibly."

Have we seen the last of the White Walkers? "Yeah, we're not going to answer that."

Meanwhile, Vladimir Furdik, the man behind the mysterious and terrifying character of Night King, who was killed by Arya, has spoken out for the first time about his death.

"It was a very emotional day and night," Furdik told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was so strong. I spent all my energy playing it, and (Williams) as well. It was not an easy day. It was cold. There was rain. She was on a wire, in a harness, jumping many times. It wasn't just the one time; it was maybe 15 times. When I have to hold her under the jaw and it looks like she dies, we had to spend a lot of energy on that particular scene. It was very, very difficult. We are very good friends. We know each other. It wasn't easy for me to (pretend to) hurt her. When I grabbed her under the jaw, it wasn't easy (on a practical level). If you make a bad move -- if you don't grab her well -- she could have an injury. So I was under pressure and she was under pressure. It was not an easy day."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram