Will Someone Take the Iron Throne? Game of Thrones Creators Reply
'Game of Thrones' fans are still reeling with the latest episode's climactic twist: Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killing the Night King, thereby ending the White Walker war forever.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Game of Thrones fans are still reeling with the latest episode's climactic twist: Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killing the Night King, thereby ending the White Walker war forever.
While the Night King may be dead after the battle of Winterfell, Games of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss spilled some beans on the HBO's popular fantasy drama's future episodes.
The duo recently made an appearance on the American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live and answered three questions about the state of the final season.
Will someone take the Iron Throne? "Possibly."
Did Bran know that Arya was going to kill the Night King? "Possibly."
Have we seen the last of the White Walkers? "Yeah, we're not going to answer that."
Meanwhile, Vladimir Furdik, the man behind the mysterious and terrifying character of Night King, who was killed by Arya, has spoken out for the first time about his death.
"It was a very emotional day and night," Furdik told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was so strong. I spent all my energy playing it, and (Williams) as well. It was not an easy day. It was cold. There was rain. She was on a wire, in a harness, jumping many times. It wasn't just the one time; it was maybe 15 times. When I have to hold her under the jaw and it looks like she dies, we had to spend a lot of energy on that particular scene. It was very, very difficult. We are very good friends. We know each other. It wasn't easy for me to (pretend to) hurt her. When I grabbed her under the jaw, it wasn't easy (on a practical level). If you make a bad move -- if you don't grab her well -- she could have an injury. So I was under pressure and she was under pressure. It was not an easy day."
