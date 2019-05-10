English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Student of the Year 2 Win Big Box Office Battle With Mahesh Babu's Maharshi?
'Student of the Year 2' is also expected to face some competition from Marvel’s juggernaut 'Avengers: Endgame', which completes its two week’s run today.
Image: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Loading...
Student of the Year 2 opens in theatres today, May 10, and film trade analyst Girish Johar is estimating it will make Rs 12-13 crore. That would set it up for the best debut of the franchise, which began in 2012 with Karan Johar’s directorial by the same title.
The new film marks acting debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Bollywood, with Tiger Shroff playing the male lead. Directed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously helmed Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys, Student of the Year 2 releases alongside Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka and Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, which has received rave reviews nationwide.
The film is also expected to face some competition from Marvel’s juggernaut Avengers: Endgame, which completes its two week’s run today. However, Johar believes the audience is geared up for SOTY 2.
“Avengers Endgame has already clocked huge numbers and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. I am not saying it will go away completely. It will have its market share but the audience is geared up for SOTY 2,” Johar told Indian Express.
Predicting the day one collection of SOTY 2, he continued, “I peg it somewhere around Rs 12-13 crore. If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office.”
SOTY 2 is also likely to have more screens than the original film, which means even more chances at making more money.
Student of the Year, on the other hand, earned Rs 7.52 crore on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 62 crore in the domestic market.The film introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The new film marks acting debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Bollywood, with Tiger Shroff playing the male lead. Directed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously helmed Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys, Student of the Year 2 releases alongside Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka and Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, which has received rave reviews nationwide.
The film is also expected to face some competition from Marvel’s juggernaut Avengers: Endgame, which completes its two week’s run today. However, Johar believes the audience is geared up for SOTY 2.
“Avengers Endgame has already clocked huge numbers and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. I am not saying it will go away completely. It will have its market share but the audience is geared up for SOTY 2,” Johar told Indian Express.
Predicting the day one collection of SOTY 2, he continued, “I peg it somewhere around Rs 12-13 crore. If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office.”
SOTY 2 is also likely to have more screens than the original film, which means even more chances at making more money.
Student of the Year, on the other hand, earned Rs 7.52 crore on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 62 crore in the domestic market.The film introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made Deputy Commissioner for a Day, ISC Topper ‘Orders’ Cop Father to Return Home Early
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- Jon Snow and Arya Stark Are in Love in Original 'Game of Thrones' Draft
- ICC World Cup 2019 | We're Ready for English Crowd Taunts: Langer
- IPL 2019 | Resurgent Delhi Look to Overpower Chennai Pedigree in All or Nothing Clash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results