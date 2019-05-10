Take the pledge to vote

Will Student of the Year 2 Win Big Box Office Battle With Mahesh Babu's Maharshi?

'Student of the Year 2' is also expected to face some competition from Marvel’s juggernaut 'Avengers: Endgame', which completes its two week’s run today.

News18.com

May 10, 2019
Will Student of the Year 2 Win Big Box Office Battle With Mahesh Babu's Maharshi?
Image: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Student of the Year 2 opens in theatres today, May 10, and film trade analyst Girish Johar is estimating it will make Rs 12-13 crore. That would set it up for the best debut of the franchise, which began in 2012 with Karan Johar’s directorial by the same title.

The new film marks acting debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Bollywood, with Tiger Shroff playing the male lead. Directed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously helmed Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys, Student of the Year 2 releases alongside Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka and Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, which has received rave reviews nationwide.

The film is also expected to face some competition from Marvel’s juggernaut Avengers: Endgame, which completes its two week’s run today. However, Johar believes the audience is geared up for SOTY 2.

“Avengers Endgame has already clocked huge numbers and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. I am not saying it will go away completely. It will have its market share but the audience is geared up for SOTY 2,” Johar told Indian Express.

Predicting the day one collection of SOTY 2, he continued, “I peg it somewhere around Rs 12-13 crore. If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office.”

SOTY 2 is also likely to have more screens than the original film, which means even more chances at making more money.

Student of the Year, on the other hand, earned Rs 7.52 crore on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 62 crore in the domestic market.The film introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

