Will Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh Be First Guests On What The Duck Season 3?

Vikram Sathaye, who is all set to host the upcoming season of What The Duck on video platform Viu, shared his elation over its third season and said that they will raise the bar with this season."I have been associated with What The Duck since it started and I am really glad its back with its third season. I am really excited to start shooting for it. I can't comment on the cricket players who will be part of this season but we're definitely going to raise the bar this year," he said. ​The third season will be packed with dozes of entertainment and if reports are to believed, the first episode will have Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina as guests.