'Will Take Good Care of You': Politicians Wish Speedy Recovery to Covid-19 Positive Amitabh Bachchan

After actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, political leaders from across party lines wished him a speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that "a billion prayers" were with the veteran actor. “Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you,” Kejriwal said.

The actor has been admitted to a city hospital. Amitabh's son Abhishek has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was praying for the actor's health and recovery. “Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!” Banerjee tweeted.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, while praying for his speedy recovery, hailed Amitabh Bachchan as an idol for millions in the country.

“Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan#AmitabhBachchan #COVID,” Union health minister tweeted.

He also tweeted wishing Abhishek a speedy recovery. "My best wishes for a young, brilliant actor with a most charming smile !," he wrote.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed hope for the actor's speedy recovery.

“We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery! Get well soon @SrBachchan ji!” Fadnavis wrote.

Hospital sources told News18 that both the Bachchans were showing mild symptoms before testing positive. Their health is stable now without any complications.

Bachchan’s upcoming movies include Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.