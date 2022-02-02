Will Tamizharasu and Saraswathi Get Married? Vijay TV Asks Fans

Whether it’s a TV serial or a reality show, Vijay TV promotes its content differently, creating a sense of anticipation before each episode. Recently, Vijay TV tweeted the promo of its popular Tamil series, Thamizhum Saraswathiyhum.

Thamizhum Saraswathiyhum, starring Deepak Dinkar and Nakshatra Nagesh, is a popular Tamil daily soap that started airing in 2021. In a short period, the show has already touched high ratings. The show also stars Lavanya Manickam, Navin Vetri, Meera Krishna, Rekha Krishnappa.

Twitter:

The newly released promo from the show indicates that Tamizharasu (Deepak) and Saraswathi (Nakshatra) are about to get married. It also shows that Saraswathi is lying about her education. Kothai’s mother is unaware of their love affair, the promo video indicates.

Meanwhile, Vijay TV tweeted a picture of the wedding card with Tamizharasu and Saraswathi names on it. They have invited the fans to the wedding of the show’s leads.

Deepak has starred in many shows including Thendral, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, Roja Kootam, Manaivi, Selvi, Arasi, Nila, and Thirumathi Selvam. Apart from being a talented actor, he has also presented some reality shows in his career, like Mr. & Mrs Khiladis - Season 1 & 2, Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, and many more.

Nakshathra, on the other hand, rose to prominence with her versatile acting in shows like Nayagi, Lakshmi Stores, and Vani Rani. Alike Deepak, she has also been a TV presenter for shows like Vaanavil and Sun Singer.

